[Style Guide]

Genre: Country Folk / Americana Storyteller

Tempo: 74 BPM, Mid-tempo, Somber

Instrumentation: Fingerpicked Acoustic Guitar, Soft Pedal Steel, Warm Bass, Brushed Drums, Swelling Strings

Vocal: Weathered, Emotionally Grounded Male Lead (Conversational & Raw)

[Intro]

(Quiet fingerpicked acoustic guitar with faint, crying pedal steel)



[Verse 1]

We knew the big bosses were all in town

Asked us for a meeting, put the schedule down

Said "One fifteen sharp, don't be late"

I tried to give 'em hope, tried to fight off fate

Told 'em "It's good news, we're gonna be alright"

My boss found out at one, before afternoon light

At one fifteen they walked right into the room

Didn't hold back a thing, just delivered the doom.



[Pre-Chorus]

(Bass and soft drum brushes enter)

Said we're shutting down, but it wasn't our fault

We tried so hard, gave it all that we got

We had this place pristine, building trucks so fine

At one thirty they said "Go gather up your line."



[Chorus]

(Full arrangement, warm pedal steel swell)

These are my friends, these are my people

This is my family under this roof and steeple

Worked here thirty years, raised here from eighteen

Now October thirtieth cuts through the dream

What do you do when the last truck is done?

Is it a celebration... or mourning when it's gone?



[Verse 2]

Walked back to the floor where I used to work

Every step I took felt like a heavy hurt

People stopping me, asking "Ryan, are we okay?"

And I gotta look down and turn my head away

Came around the corner, saw my son standing there

Looked me in the eye with a heavy kind of stare

"Dad, is it bad?" Yeah son... it's bad.



[Pre-Chorus]

Took 'em to cafeteria, gathered in a crowd

Tried to keep a smile, tried to keep 'em proud

Read it from a statement just after two o'clock

Everybody standing there frozen in the shock

Paid 'em for the day, said "Take Thursday, Friday home"

Come back Monday morning to face the great unknown.



[Chorus]

These are my friends, these are my people

This is my family under this roof and steeple

Worked here thirty years, raised here from eighteen

Now October thirtieth cuts through the dream

What do you do when the last truck is done?

Is it a celebration... or mourning when it's gone?



[Bridge]

(Instrumentation builds, acoustic guitar strumming grows stronger)

Four generations, that was the grand design

My daddy Keith got me in back in 1993 on the line

Got my son a spot, now he's got two babies at home

Just moved into a place, now he's facing the unknown

Built electric trucks, twenty-four a day

Pulled the plug on the program, watched it fade away

Sent a letter to the White House, read it out to the crew

American manufacturing... what are we supposed to do?



[Guitar Solo]

(Emotional slide guitar and crying pedal steel solo)



[Chorus]

(Maximum dynamic swell, passionate vocal delivery)

These are my friends, these are my people!

This is my family under this roof and steeple!

Worked here thirty years, raised here from eighteen

Now October thirtieth cuts through the dream

We built 'em with pride, every single last one

Is it a celebration... or mourning when it's done?



[Outro]

(Music strips back down to quiet fingerpicked acoustic guitar)

Still got thirteen more on the schedule to go

We're gonna build 'em one hundred percent, don't you know

They can barely move at sixty, but they've still got their pride

See you later, Sammy... hold it deep inside

Management and crew... we worked so hard...

I'm so proud of you.



(Single acoustic guitar strum, fade out to silence)

[End]

