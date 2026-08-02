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[Style Guide]
Genre: Country Folk / Americana Storyteller
Tempo: 74 BPM, Mid-tempo, Somber
Instrumentation: Fingerpicked Acoustic Guitar, Soft Pedal Steel, Warm Bass, Brushed Drums, Swelling Strings
Vocal: Weathered, Emotionally Grounded Male Lead (Conversational & Raw)
[Intro]
(Quiet fingerpicked acoustic guitar with faint, crying pedal steel)
[Verse 1]
We knew the big bosses were all in town
Asked us for a meeting, put the schedule down
Said "One fifteen sharp, don't be late"
I tried to give 'em hope, tried to fight off fate
Told 'em "It's good news, we're gonna be alright"
My boss found out at one, before afternoon light
At one fifteen they walked right into the room
Didn't hold back a thing, just delivered the doom.
[Pre-Chorus]
(Bass and soft drum brushes enter)
Said we're shutting down, but it wasn't our fault
We tried so hard, gave it all that we got
We had this place pristine, building trucks so fine
At one thirty they said "Go gather up your line."
[Chorus]
(Full arrangement, warm pedal steel swell)
These are my friends, these are my people
This is my family under this roof and steeple
Worked here thirty years, raised here from eighteen
Now October thirtieth cuts through the dream
What do you do when the last truck is done?
Is it a celebration... or mourning when it's gone?
[Verse 2]
Walked back to the floor where I used to work
Every step I took felt like a heavy hurt
People stopping me, asking "Ryan, are we okay?"
And I gotta look down and turn my head away
Came around the corner, saw my son standing there
Looked me in the eye with a heavy kind of stare
"Dad, is it bad?" Yeah son... it's bad.
[Pre-Chorus]
Took 'em to cafeteria, gathered in a crowd
Tried to keep a smile, tried to keep 'em proud
Read it from a statement just after two o'clock
Everybody standing there frozen in the shock
Paid 'em for the day, said "Take Thursday, Friday home"
Come back Monday morning to face the great unknown.
[Chorus]
These are my friends, these are my people
This is my family under this roof and steeple
Worked here thirty years, raised here from eighteen
Now October thirtieth cuts through the dream
What do you do when the last truck is done?
Is it a celebration... or mourning when it's gone?
[Bridge]
(Instrumentation builds, acoustic guitar strumming grows stronger)
Four generations, that was the grand design
My daddy Keith got me in back in 1993 on the line
Got my son a spot, now he's got two babies at home
Just moved into a place, now he's facing the unknown
Built electric trucks, twenty-four a day
Pulled the plug on the program, watched it fade away
Sent a letter to the White House, read it out to the crew
American manufacturing... what are we supposed to do?
[Guitar Solo]
(Emotional slide guitar and crying pedal steel solo)
[Chorus]
(Maximum dynamic swell, passionate vocal delivery)
These are my friends, these are my people!
This is my family under this roof and steeple!
Worked here thirty years, raised here from eighteen
Now October thirtieth cuts through the dream
We built 'em with pride, every single last one
Is it a celebration... or mourning when it's done?
[Outro]
(Music strips back down to quiet fingerpicked acoustic guitar)
Still got thirteen more on the schedule to go
We're gonna build 'em one hundred percent, don't you know
They can barely move at sixty, but they've still got their pride
See you later, Sammy... hold it deep inside
Management and crew... we worked so hard...
I'm so proud of you.
(Single acoustic guitar strum, fade out to silence)
[End]