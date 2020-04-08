CoronaVirus Conspiracy With David Icke (BANNED LONDONREAL INTERVIEW) - April 6 2020

BANNED DAVID ICKE YOUTUBE INTERVIEW with Brian Rose' LondonReal - The Coronavirus Conspiracy: How COVID-19 Will Seize Your Rights & Destroy Our Economy - (Interview produced on Monday April 6 2020)



David Icke: "The Coronavirus Conspiracy: How COVID-19 Will Seize Your Rights & Destroy Our Economy."



Professional Conspiracy Theorist



David Icke, is an English writer and public speaker, known since the 1990s as a professional conspiracy theorist, calling himself a “full-time investigator into WHO and WHAT is really controlling the world.”



David is the author of over 21 books and 10 DVDs and has lectured in over 25 countries, speaking live for up to 10 HOURS to huge audiences, filling stadiums like Wembley Arena.



David joined us to talk about the CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, the worldwide COVID-19 LOCKDOWN, and the looming global economic recession.



Chapters:



00:00 | Trailer.

00:59 | Brian’s introduction.

01:39 | Brian Rose states he does not always agree with David Icke’s views, but will defend the right for freedom of speech and freedom of the press which is being violated as they speak.

02:47 | David Icke’s evidence for there being no Covid-19, it’s non-existence and explanation of how the perception of a pandemic can be pulled off.

44:25 | Are the Doctors advising Donald Trump aware of the evidence David talks of or are they reacting as medical doctors and scientists?

51:01 | Why the effect of 5G on physical and psychological health has not been tested, why it’s roll-out continues during the lockdown and its connection to Covid-19.

1:09:55 | Is over reaction the reason for empty wards in hospitals? Why Ofcom has warned broadcasters against questioning 5G.

1:18:10 | David Icke’s views on the recent burning of 5G towers.

1:22:43 | Purpose of the nanotechnology microchips that will be in the Covid-19 vaccine and consequences of vaccination refusal. David Icke says we are at a pivotal point in history.

1:51:25 | The hunger games society is not possible whilst people have independent income and businesses and its link to the economic measures caused by Covid-19.

2:03:44 | What should people do?

2:09:20 | How David Icke feels about seeing the coming to fruition of 30 years of investigation and warning for the future.

2:11:55 | Does David Icke take hope in the millions who are now hearing his message?

2:15:16 | Why he feels more powerful than the cult he warns about.

2:20:49 | Ask yourself these questions.

2:22:33 | David Icke’s hope for humanity.

2:28:55 | Everyone should make up their own mind and do what they think right, and you will make a unique contribution.

2:29:46 | What is David Icke like?

2:30:38 | How to hear more from David Icke.

2:31:24 | Final thoughts from David Icke.

2:33:24 | Brian’s summing up.