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ANONYMOUS EXPERT REVEALS WHAT ACTUALLY HAPPENS WHEN YOU GET THE COVID VAX! | MARYAM HENEIN
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973 views • October 27, 2021
Please listen to this full audio of an expert and I having a conversation about the Covid Jab. He talks about what actually happens when the "synthetic virus" goes inside the body, the importance of graphene oxide, spike proteins and what happens when you're unvaccinated and come into contact with them "spewing" out of others, and so much MORE. This audio gives incredible insight and everyone should listen. A big thank you to this anonymous jab expert.
▶ WEBSITES:
www.honeycolony.com
www.simplytransformative.com
www.maryamhenein.com
Recent articles:
https://www.activistpost.com/tag/maryam-henein
▶ WEBSITES:
www.honeycolony.com
www.simplytransformative.com
www.maryamhenein.com
Recent articles:
https://www.activistpost.com/tag/maryam-henein
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