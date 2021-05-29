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GLITCHES IN THE MATRIX? HOLOGRAMS? BIRDS/PLANES STUCK MID AIR? PEOPLE WHO JUST APPEAR AND FAKE CRAP?
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382 views • May 29, 2021
JIM CRENSHAW ~ Who knows. Some is explainable and some not. In any event it is entertaining to watch.
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