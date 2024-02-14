Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Traitor Myorkis - Scum Bag Traitor is a better description - So what happens to this Scum Bag Traitor now that he let millions of Bad Guys who want to kill us come in from our Southern Border ?
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
190 Subscribers
83 views
Published 21 hours ago

 This Myorkis guy has to Go .  Let me define go.   He needs to be swinging from a rope 

Keywords
traitorinvasionmyorkis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket