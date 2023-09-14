Create New Account
What A Healthy Colon Looks Like and How to Detox Your Gut | Chemical Free Body, Ep 118
We The Patriots USA
After being stormed through the jungles of Peru for an emergency appendectomy, Tim James launched himself on a health journey that began with a colon cleanse done alongside his best friend looking to beat cancer naturally. Years later, Tim is now the “Chemical Free Body” and his friend is healthier than ever. He joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, Presented by We The Patriots USA to give you tips on how to detox yourself, your children and your family.

The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!Show more


https://chemicalfreebody.com/


