This Is What Love Is - This Will So Touch You

The Bible is so amazing. Please go to our website and check it out. The video is 2:58 minutes long. The Bible has so many things in it that points to Jesus that are hidden. You have to search it out to find the treasures. I am so overwhelmed with Him and what He has done.

Please watch this video and then head over to our website to see the video that will overwhelm you!

Here is the link: I hope you are as deeply moved as I was.

https://thebookofactschurch.com/2026/05/01/this-is-what-love-is-this-will-so-touch-you/

Read Psalm 22 and Isaiah 1:18