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Joshua son of Nun
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4 views • March 02, 2022
Sermon at Harvest Revival Center, Feb 20, 2022
We love to bring the Word of Yahua to everyone. He has put that spirit in our hearts. Any support He asks you to give to our work helps us to do more of it in many ways. Thank you for joining our mission!
Directly with a card, check or Google Pay www.SupportTheHiddenDay.com
Or..
www.Paypal.me/HiddenDay send as a friend to avoid fees.
Venmo @HiddenDay
Cash.app/$HiddenDay
QuickPay with Zelle [email protected]
Directly with a card, check or Google Pay https://tithe.ly/give?c=4156602
We love to bring the Word of Yahua to everyone. He has put that spirit in our hearts. Any support He asks you to give to our work helps us to do more of it in many ways. Thank you for joining our mission!
Directly with a card, check or Google Pay www.SupportTheHiddenDay.com
Or..
www.Paypal.me/HiddenDay send as a friend to avoid fees.
Venmo @HiddenDay
Cash.app/$HiddenDay
QuickPay with Zelle [email protected]
Directly with a card, check or Google Pay https://tithe.ly/give?c=4156602
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