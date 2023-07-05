Create New Account
Henry 357 vs Kel-Tec 9mm
Shepherd Warrior
In this video i shoot the henry 357 rifle and the Kel-Tec sub 2000 9mm out to fifty yards. Either rifle would be a good choice for home defence in my humble opinion. 

preparednessselfdefensekeltec vs henry

