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💥IRGC: 80th wave of True Promise 4 - against the child-killing Zionist regime has begun
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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💥IRGC PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT:

The series of pre-announced operations by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps against the child-killing Zionist regime has begun - 80th wave of True Promise 4.

➡️The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: 

"Strategic points and military centers located in the northern areas of the occupied Palestinian territories have been struck in a heavy and continuous missile barrage by the IRGC Aerospace Force, in the 80th wave of True Promise 4, under the blessed code “Ya Shadid al-Quwa” (“O Strong in Power”).

This operation is dedicated to the martyred driver Mohammad Dalvand and all truck drivers and motorists, in support of the proud offensives of the Islamic resistance of Hezbollah in Lebanon and the oppressed people of southern Lebanon.

➡️In this operation, the military command center of the Zionist regime’s army located north of the city of Safed—responsible for commanding and deploying forces for attack and defense along the northern borders of Palestine—was targeted.

➡️This operation marks the beginning of a series of pre-announced IRGC operations against the child-killing Zionist regime. Gathering points of Zionist forces in northern occupied Palestine and the Gaza perimeter will be subjected, without any consideration, to heavy missile and drone attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

➡️ In continuation, targets in the heart of the occupied territories—including Tel Aviv, Kiryat Shmona, and Bnei Brak—as well as U.S. military bases in Ali Al-Salem, Arifjan, Al-Azraq, and Sheikh Isa, were struck by precision-guided solid- and liquid-fuel systems and loitering drones.

This wave is ongoing…

"Indeed, when He intends a thing, His command is only that He says to it, ‘Be,’ and it is."

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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