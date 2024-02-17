Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
#149-Our Nation Is at an Inflection Point
channel image
VisionRoot
9 Subscribers
8 views
Published Yesterday

Many events happened today, February 16th, 2024 that show that this is an inflection point.  Find out about these events and where we are headed and what is needed.

Mentioned in the podcast:

https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2024/02/14/shellenberger_missing_classified_binder_proving_obama_weaponized_five_eyes_allies_to_launch_trump-russia_allegations_could_have_been_reason_for_fbi_mar-a-lago_raid.html

Keywords
corruptionpresident trumpjoe bidenmar-a-logoblessed marriage

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket