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I AM Presence Explained | Individuated GOD Being | Ascended Masters
SatMindo
SatMindo
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10 views • September 29, 2022

Weekly LIVE Group Satsang Meetings in the NOW: https://www.NewHumanityLife.com/events When we awaken to the inner light, we awaken to our higher self, the more intelligent and eternal form. To Awaken into I AM PRESENCE is becoming a cosmic being and a mature spiritual being. I AM PRESENCE is so much more powerful than the higher self. It is being fully present here and now. The mind has no influence on the I AM PRESENCE. I AM PRESENCE is also known as Christ consciousness, meaning you are a son or daughter of GOD. The mighty “I AM Presence” is also a direct connectedness and full merging of the Soul where the Soul fully Descends back into the body. It is no more about Ascension, as the Light and Love are already fully present, so now the spirit can Descend back to Earth, thus establishing Heaven on Earth. It is a true meaning of the HERE and NOW as a True PRESENT MOMENT of being fully Present with what IS. Mindo is an enlightened teacher helping others to reach Non-Duality, Enlightenment, and Full Consciousness. Mindo has helped over 850 people raise their Levels of Consciousness and discover their Highest True Potential, Freedom, and Power. There are now 30 Enlightenment Realized Students! Full Consciousness Transmissions One-on-One via Skype or Zoom: https://www.satmindo.org/full-consciousness-transmission Mindo offers a clear insight into the Enlightenment, Spiritual Openings, and Levels of Consciousness (LOC), helping to support you through every aspect of the spiritual journey and the process of awakening. Mindo delivers the Full Consciousness Transmissions and holds weekly Satsangs, Meditation Meetings, Workshops, and International Retreats. For more information about these teachings, to receive your Full Consciousness Transmission session via Skype or Zoom, for upcoming workshops and local and international retreats, please visit https://www.SatMindo.org ▶︎ Instagram: @SatMindo ▶︎ Facebook: @MasterMindoFullConsciousness ▶︎ Shop: https://www.NewHumanityLife.com/online-store ▶︎ New Humanity Civilization: https://www.NewHumanityCivilization.com #Enlightenment #ConsciousnessTransmission #SatMindo ©2022 All Rights Reserved

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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