Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hardline Extremist - Israeli MP Yitzhak Pindrus says the 'Third Temple' will be Constructed Soon at the Site of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1021 Subscribers
102 views
Published Yesterday

Hardline Israeli MP Yitzhak Pindrus says the "Third Temple" will be constructed soon at the site of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem.

◾️He urged Jews to perform the "Passover sacrifice" the following Monday in anticipation of the arrival of "the messiah".

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket