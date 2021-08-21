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DR VERNON COLEMAN ON LANDMARK VACCINE COMPENSATION IN SINGAPORE
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90 views • August 21, 2021
DR VERNON COLEMAN ON LANDMARK VACCINE COMPENSATION IN SINGAPORE
Source: Gareth Icke
Singapore pays compensation after COVID-19 vaccine side effects:
Bangkok A total of 782,000 Singapore dollars (735,000 US dollars) has been paid by the government to 144 people who suffered serious side effects after getting a coronavirus jab in the city-state.
Among the recipients was a 16-year-old boy who had a heart attack while exercising during the week after he was vaccinated. The Health Ministry confirmed the payments, which included 225,000 given to the boy’s family, in a Tuesday statement to local newspaper Today.
The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Monday that as of July 31, almost 10,000 “adverse effects” from vaccines had been reported, almost 400 of them listed as “serious.” Over 4.2 million people in Singapore, which has a population of around 5.7 million, have been given two doses of vaccine, according to the Health Ministry.
Source: Gareth Icke
Singapore pays compensation after COVID-19 vaccine side effects:
Bangkok A total of 782,000 Singapore dollars (735,000 US dollars) has been paid by the government to 144 people who suffered serious side effects after getting a coronavirus jab in the city-state.
Among the recipients was a 16-year-old boy who had a heart attack while exercising during the week after he was vaccinated. The Health Ministry confirmed the payments, which included 225,000 given to the boy’s family, in a Tuesday statement to local newspaper Today.
The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Monday that as of July 31, almost 10,000 “adverse effects” from vaccines had been reported, almost 400 of them listed as “serious.” Over 4.2 million people in Singapore, which has a population of around 5.7 million, have been given two doses of vaccine, according to the Health Ministry.
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