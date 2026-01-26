Why the Modern Church Is Failing You

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Has the modern church failed to preach the full truth? In this video, Daniel Ochoa exposes how many churches today are more focused on comfort, numbers, and profit than truth, repentance, and transformation. Discover why the modern church is failing believers — and what Jesus really said it means to follow Him on the narrow road.
My Website: https://timeisrunningoutthebook.com/
Too many pastors avoid the hard truths about salvation because they fear losing members. But Jesus never called us to be comfortable — He called us to be committed. In this message, you’ll learn:
Why partial truth is more dangerous than no truth at all
The difference between believing in Jesus and truly following Him
How the church’s focus on growth can lead to spiritual compromise
What real discipleship and repentance look like in today’s world
If you’ve ever felt like something is missing in modern Christianity, this lesson will open your eyes.
📖 Scriptures referenced: Matthew 7:13–14, Luke 9:23, John 14:15
🎥 Watch till the end for a powerful challenge about living boldly for Christ.
✝️ What you will learn:
How to recognize false comfort in the church, what true salvation looks like, and why following Jesus has always come with a cost.