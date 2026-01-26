Why the Modern Church Is Failing You

Has the modern church failed to preach the full truth? In this video, Daniel Ochoa exposes how many churches today are more focused on comfort, numbers, and profit than truth, repentance, and transformation. Discover why the modern church is failing believers — and what Jesus really said it means to follow Him on the narrow road.





Too many pastors avoid the hard truths about salvation because they fear losing members. But Jesus never called us to be comfortable — He called us to be committed. In this message, you’ll learn:





Why partial truth is more dangerous than no truth at all





The difference between believing in Jesus and truly following Him





How the church’s focus on growth can lead to spiritual compromise





What real discipleship and repentance look like in today’s world





If you’ve ever felt like something is missing in modern Christianity, this lesson will open your eyes.





📖 Scriptures referenced: Matthew 7:13–14, Luke 9:23, John 14:15

How to recognize false comfort in the church, what true salvation looks like, and why following Jesus has always come with a cost.