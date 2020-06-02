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Janelle Monae is Mercury Toxic
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35 views • June 02, 2020
I describe in this video how the famous singer Janelle Monae became mercury toxic from eating the wrong kind of fish too often. Also I bring in the Jeremy Piven story and finish it up with my famous 3 guidelines in avoiding mercury toxicity from fish.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com
https://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/hip-hop/8550334/doctor-breaks-down-janelle-monae-mercury-poisoning
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/jeremy-piven-quits-broadw_n_151987
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com
https://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/hip-hop/8550334/doctor-breaks-down-janelle-monae-mercury-poisoning
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/jeremy-piven-quits-broadw_n_151987
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