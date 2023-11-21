Will Cain: The Refentanylization of San Francisco after XI's visit

Seriously, what happened to all the homeless people in San Francisco?



Will Cain discusses the Refentanylization of San Francisco post Asian Pacific Economic Conference and how Biden and Gavin’s temporary cleanup for Xi was futile.

Fentanyl comes from China across The Southern Border into Northern California.

China President Xi comes to San Francisco and suddenly everything gets temporarily cleaned up.

But When every day WE THE PEOPLE of San Francisco beg local San Francisco leaders to do something about the quality of life in our community, We are ignored and our cries fall upon deaf ears.

Fentanyl is responsible for the lives of 3,000+ innocent Americans of all colors, creeds and religions in San Francisco between the years 2019 and 2023.

Fentanyl is a form of chemical warfare on the American people.

Bodies, Tents, Discarded used needles, Broken government issued crack pipes, fecal matter everywhere, tents catching on fire, people jumping off buildings, still born babies in port-a-pottys, Women giving birth on the sidewalk, etc.

I am a citizen Journalist on X who has been helping the homeless and raising awareness about the dangers of fentanyl for years. Grateful to share my story with the world.

https://x.com/darren_stallcup/status/1726340243950117187?s=20