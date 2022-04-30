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WHO Treaty update, Corona committee Updates, Swiss Updates, Fertilizer Updates!
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263 views • April 30, 2022
1. Facts matter: Roman at epoch Times. Swiss tech company explains privacy laws. https://youtu.be/KtwX6YGhYPw
2. Del Bigtree: food wars: https://www.bitchute.com/video/o3lFG7Z9fbDd/
3. AFLDS Dr. Peterson Pierre: death count: https://rumble.com/v12efg7-frontline-flash-daily-dose-covid-shots-death-count-risings-with-dr.-peterso.html
4. Elon musk Tesla and mRNA: https://electrek.co/2020/07/03/tesla-joint-patent-curevac-revolutionary-bioreactor-for-rna/
5. Del Bigtree and Lara Logan: https://thehighwire.com/videos/lara-logan-fighting-the-agenda/
6. Clif high: Faith: religions being challenged. https://www.bitchute.com/video/tGF0QXVJAfnG/
7. Dulles Brothers: Biography: https://youtu.be/TTuaRffsiqI
8. Joe Biden Agreed to Pay Hunter’s Legal Bills Connected to Chinese Business Venture: Leaked Emails https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/joe-biden-agreed-to-pay-hunters-legal-bills-connected-to-chinese-business-venture-leaked-emails_4431603.html
9. Corona committee replay: https://dlive.tv/p/coronainvestigative+5VGy2Cw7R
10. Corona committee website: https://corona-ausschuss.de
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
2. Del Bigtree: food wars: https://www.bitchute.com/video/o3lFG7Z9fbDd/
3. AFLDS Dr. Peterson Pierre: death count: https://rumble.com/v12efg7-frontline-flash-daily-dose-covid-shots-death-count-risings-with-dr.-peterso.html
4. Elon musk Tesla and mRNA: https://electrek.co/2020/07/03/tesla-joint-patent-curevac-revolutionary-bioreactor-for-rna/
5. Del Bigtree and Lara Logan: https://thehighwire.com/videos/lara-logan-fighting-the-agenda/
6. Clif high: Faith: religions being challenged. https://www.bitchute.com/video/tGF0QXVJAfnG/
7. Dulles Brothers: Biography: https://youtu.be/TTuaRffsiqI
8. Joe Biden Agreed to Pay Hunter’s Legal Bills Connected to Chinese Business Venture: Leaked Emails https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/joe-biden-agreed-to-pay-hunters-legal-bills-connected-to-chinese-business-venture-leaked-emails_4431603.html
9. Corona committee replay: https://dlive.tv/p/coronainvestigative+5VGy2Cw7R
10. Corona committee website: https://corona-ausschuss.de
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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