🚨BOMBSHELL: Alex Jones CONFIRMS he will SUE the FBI & CIA after being targeted.
GalacticStorm
2232 Subscribers
Benny Johnson - 🚨🚨🚨BOMBSHELL: Alex Jones CONFIRMS he will SUE the FBI & CIA after a CIA Agent ADMITTED Agency targeted Jones to destroy his career "I'm planning on launching a lawsuit against the CIA and FBI. I've retained firms to sue for Civil Rights violations Gov. Racketeering operation"

See the newly released undercover video here:

https://rumble.com/v4oi18x-undercover-video-cia-officerformer-fbi-boasts-we-can-put-anyone-in-jail.-se.html?mref=ah9c7&mrefc=46


https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/1777828759829131295

alex joneslaw suitbenny johnsongovernment racketeering

