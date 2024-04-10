🚨BOMBSHELL: Alex Jones CONFIRMS he will SUE the FBI & CIA after being targeted.

Benny Johnson - 🚨🚨🚨BOMBSHELL: Alex Jones CONFIRMS he will SUE the FBI & CIA after a CIA Agent ADMITTED Agency targeted Jones to destroy his career "I'm planning on launching a lawsuit against the CIA and FBI. I've retained firms to sue for Civil Rights violations Gov. Racketeering operation"
See the newly released undercover video here:
https://rumble.com/v4oi18x-undercover-video-cia-officerformer-fbi-boasts-we-can-put-anyone-in-jail.-se.html?mref=ah9c7&mrefc=46
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.