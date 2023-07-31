Create New Account
How after Cov-19 we became a Communist Country
Redneck Rabbi Spot
Published 16 hours ago

It’s funny how the Summer of 2020 was the year Americans gave up there freedom to this Communism Government. A time when Communism ruled and Flourished right before our eyes in the form of Progessivism.

Keywords
communismsocialismpatriotismand trump

