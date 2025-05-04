Chuck Todd Lies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The news media lied about covering-up Joe Biden's dementia. It was obvious from at least the Democratic nomination period in 2020. Chuck Todd exemplifies this by desperately trying to justify the mainstream media. Call them Mk-Ultra, Operation Mockingbird, Fake News, the media are all propagandist liars.