Racism Saves Lives: The Essential Role of Racial Awareness in Ensuring Safety

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Racism is an essential protective mechanism rooted in evolutionary instincts, historical tribal survival, and observable patterns, enabling in-group favoritism to avert threats, safeguard resources, and enhance security in diverse environments.
Read the complete essay and view supporting resources at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/racism-saves-lives-the-essential
#RacismSurvival #RacialRealism #InGroupBias #EvolutionaryRacism #TribalProtection
14:40End Screen