BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WE TRACKED EVERY VISITOR 📲 TO EPSTEIN ISLAND
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
658 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
171 views • 5 months ago

Jeffrey Epstein Island visitors tracked directly to their homes


WIRED “Investigation that uncovered the data of almost 200 mobile phones belonging to visitors to his infamous pedophile island. The data was so precise, we were able to map the paths of these visitors to within centimeters, including their neighborhoods, buildings of origin, and the paths they took to get to the island. These digital trails document the numerous trips of wealthy and influential individuals seemingly undeterred by Epstein's status as a convicted sex offender.”


(SEE VIDEO) “This is Little St. James, AKA Epstein Island. These red dots on the map represent some of the 11,279 coordinates I obtained. They were left exposed online by a location data broker with ties to the Defense Department called NIR Intelligence”


Source: https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1861237441346314615


Thumbnail: https://www.wired.com/story/jeffrey-epstein-island-visitors-data-broker-leak/


https://www.wired.com/video/watch/we-tracked-every-visitor-to-epstein-island


https://qz.com/jeffrey-epstein-secret-island-visitors-data-tracked-1851373330


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13253571/Jeffrey-Epstein-pedo-island-mobile-device-visitors.html


https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2024/feb/01/instagram-posts/we-fact-checked-a-years-old-epstein-list-with-166/


https://www.cbsnews.com/news/jeffrey-epstein-island-little-st-james-what-allegedly-happened-there/


https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2019/07/horrors-of-jeffrey-epstein-private-island/amp


https://www.nytimes.com/2019/08/17/nyregion/epstein-suicide-death.html?pgtype=Article

Keywords
jeffrey epsteinblackmailworldwide child sex trafficking ringmulti pronged offensivewired magazine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy