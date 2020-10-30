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Joe Biden's relationship with this college is completely ignored | Grant Stinchfield
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14 views • October 30, 2020
Newsmax TV's Grant Stinchfield sits down with Paul Kamenar of the National Legal and Policy Center to discuss Democratic nominee Joe Biden's relationship with the University of Pennsylvania, the school's reported 'anonymous' donations, plus Hunter Biden's reported runarounds with foreign business partners.
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