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STARLINK satellites train seen from earth - SpaceX Elon Musk
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66 views • May 04, 2021
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pgysWWwESfU
Channel: ViralVideoLab
26 Apr 2020
These things are real. I saw a similar show on the Passover night of 2020. It happened over the sky of the North-Eastern Romania (it happened from around 22.00 h to 24.00 h - I do not know the exact time). There were approximately 60 of those satellites traveling from the West to the East of the sky, very fast (faster than any airplane I have ever seen) and without the slightest sound.
Channel: ViralVideoLab
26 Apr 2020
These things are real. I saw a similar show on the Passover night of 2020. It happened over the sky of the North-Eastern Romania (it happened from around 22.00 h to 24.00 h - I do not know the exact time). There were approximately 60 of those satellites traveling from the West to the East of the sky, very fast (faster than any airplane I have ever seen) and without the slightest sound.
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