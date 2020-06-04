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Sune Sorensen: U.S. Tech Leadership, Deglobalization, & Financial Crisis
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5 views • June 04, 2020
Sune Sorensen discusses his latest Librarium report on how innovation cycles and technological revolutions will shape the way forward and how the United States is still well-positioned, but not as powerful as it once was. He also covers (de)globalization, regionalization, supply chains, manufacturing, agriculture and food supply. He gives his perspective on the global financial crisis and looks at trends and opportunities.
The latest report can be requested from Librarium Associates here: https://www.librariuminsights.com/our-research
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Websites
https://www.librariuminsights.com
https://www.twitter.com/LibrariumViews
https://www.bficapital.com/leadership
https://www.malmgren-si.org
About the Guest
Mr. Sune Hojgaard Sorensen founded Librarium Associates as a vehicle from which to explore the world, drawing on; his varied experiences around the globe, his intellectual curiosity, a driven pursuit of variant perceptions from a wide array of sources, a deep bench of diverse contacts across continents and industries and over fifteen years of experience in the investment industry in a multitude of roles and across asset classes, in order to consistently be able to provide unique insights that frame path probabilities, developments and future trends into clear and defined ideas that in turn enable sophisticated investors to make superior decisions.
Mr. Hojgaard Sorensen is an Advisory Board Member of our partners at BFI Capital Group (www.bficapital.com). Where he works with this distinguished group of individuals on matters pertaining to identifying global risks and opportunities and distilling investable insights for the development of long term investment strategies for a select group of global accredited investors.
Mr. Hojgaard Sorensen is a partner and an advisor to the Orbis28 Family Office Solutions platform (www.orbis28.com/family-office/). Where he - together with a group of top tier experts on matters pertaining to global investing, wealth management and estate & financial planning - provides insights, research and advice to global entrepreneurs & other HNWIs & UHNWIs.
You can learn more by accessing our ‘SOLUTIONS’ section of the site or by contacting us with any questions you may have or to schedule a conversation.
[email protected]
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
The latest report can be requested from Librarium Associates here: https://www.librariuminsights.com/our-research
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Websites
https://www.librariuminsights.com
https://www.twitter.com/LibrariumViews
https://www.bficapital.com/leadership
https://www.malmgren-si.org
About the Guest
Mr. Sune Hojgaard Sorensen founded Librarium Associates as a vehicle from which to explore the world, drawing on; his varied experiences around the globe, his intellectual curiosity, a driven pursuit of variant perceptions from a wide array of sources, a deep bench of diverse contacts across continents and industries and over fifteen years of experience in the investment industry in a multitude of roles and across asset classes, in order to consistently be able to provide unique insights that frame path probabilities, developments and future trends into clear and defined ideas that in turn enable sophisticated investors to make superior decisions.
Mr. Hojgaard Sorensen is an Advisory Board Member of our partners at BFI Capital Group (www.bficapital.com). Where he works with this distinguished group of individuals on matters pertaining to identifying global risks and opportunities and distilling investable insights for the development of long term investment strategies for a select group of global accredited investors.
Mr. Hojgaard Sorensen is a partner and an advisor to the Orbis28 Family Office Solutions platform (www.orbis28.com/family-office/). Where he - together with a group of top tier experts on matters pertaining to global investing, wealth management and estate & financial planning - provides insights, research and advice to global entrepreneurs & other HNWIs & UHNWIs.
You can learn more by accessing our ‘SOLUTIONS’ section of the site or by contacting us with any questions you may have or to schedule a conversation.
[email protected]
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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