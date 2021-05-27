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J.B. Handley: "Underestimated: An Autism Miracle"
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24 views • May 27, 2021
J.B. Handley and Jamie Handley on Unbreaking Science:
"Underestimated: An Autism Miracle"
Dr. Jack interviews J.B. and Jamie Handley, co-authors of the book "Underestimated: An Autism Miracle", which chronicles Jamie Handley's journey to communication via Spelling to Communicate (S2C). Doubters will become believers. aired 03/19/21
Support WWDNYK Studios, Unbreaking Science, Talk Nerdy to Me, and Uncanny Valley on Patreon! http://patreon.com/wwdnyknsor
"Underestimated: An Autism Miracle"
Dr. Jack interviews J.B. and Jamie Handley, co-authors of the book "Underestimated: An Autism Miracle", which chronicles Jamie Handley's journey to communication via Spelling to Communicate (S2C). Doubters will become believers. aired 03/19/21
Support WWDNYK Studios, Unbreaking Science, Talk Nerdy to Me, and Uncanny Valley on Patreon! http://patreon.com/wwdnyknsor
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