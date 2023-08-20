PMC 'Wagner Group' Arrived In Niger To Repel The Attack of France and the U.S.

After the overthrow of the pro-Western President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, the situation around this African country began to deteriorate rapidly. France, realizing all the serious consequences of losing influence over its former colony in Africa, is making every effort to ensure that Niger remains loyal to Paris. Paris even dares to threaten, stating that the countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), led by France, have approved a plan and an exact date for a military invasion of Niger.
***************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.