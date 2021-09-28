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Kevin J. Johnston with Noble Savages live on Location, Artur Gets Arrested on His Return
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11 views • September 28, 2021
Sep 27, 2021
Kevin J. Johnston with Noble Savages live on Location, Artur Gets Arrested on His Return
Today, Noble Savages is on the scene at the airport with Kevin J. Johnston, reporting live on location, awaiting for our great friend, Artur Pawlowski to come home in Calgary. We have lots of people here. we have discovered that Artur Pawlowski has been arrested at the border upon arrival after four months of being in the states.
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
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www.Odysee.com/@NobleSavages:3
www.KJJRadio.com
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www.noblesavages.me
https://www.facebook.com/derekpeter.storie
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Please visit my mayoral website at:
www.calgarymayor.co
#yyc #calgary #kevinjjohnston #noblesavages #Calgarymayorelect #revivecalgary #voteforme #vote
Kevin J. Johnston with Noble Savages live on Location, Artur Gets Arrested on His Return
Today, Noble Savages is on the scene at the airport with Kevin J. Johnston, reporting live on location, awaiting for our great friend, Artur Pawlowski to come home in Calgary. We have lots of people here. we have discovered that Artur Pawlowski has been arrested at the border upon arrival after four months of being in the states.
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston
www.Odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3
www.Odysee.com/@NobleSavages:3
www.KJJRadio.com
www.facebook.com/kevinjjohnstonradio/
www.noblesavages.me
https://www.facebook.com/derekpeter.storie
https://www.facebook.com/derekstories
FOLLOW ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA ON:
subscribestar.com/kevinjjohnston
https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
kevinjjohnston.locals.com
linkedin.com/in/kevinjjohnston
mewe.com/I/kevinjjohnston
https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
tumblr.com/blog/kevinjjohnston
https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
minds.com/KevinJJohnston/
https://freetalk.app/Kevinjjohnston
https://parler.com/#/user/Kevinjjohnston
librti.com/kevinjjohnston
https://slyde.network/i/58409-3C1CA88E
https://friendevu.com/KevinJJohnston
gettr.com/user/kevinjjohnston
Please visit my mayoral website at:
www.calgarymayor.co
#yyc #calgary #kevinjjohnston #noblesavages #Calgarymayorelect #revivecalgary #voteforme #vote
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