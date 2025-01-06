BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 136:21-26, Pt. 3-3, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20250104
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
27 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • 3 months ago

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Oh, my Almighty Heavenly Father, YAHWEH and EL ROI, the GOD who Sees, the All-Seeing GOD! I am bound to give thanks to You, EL ROI always for my brethren beloved by my LORD Jesus Christ, because You, The Creator from the beginning, chose me for Salvation through Sanctification by the Spirit and belief in the Truth in 2 Thessalonians 2:13!

Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for granting me the Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD, and Savior Jesus Christ.

Also, thank You for my LORD’s Substitutionary and Sacrificial Atonement Death on Calvary’s Cross, and His Resurrection for all saints.

Thanksgiving to You, YAHWEH GOD for Your Enduring Mercy:

21. For You, YAHWEH and EL ROI, the GOD who Sees, the All-Seeing GOD gave the land of Bashan to Israel as a heritage, for Your Mercy endures forever;

22. A heritage to Israel Your servant, for Your Mercy endures forever.

23. Through our Union with Your Begotten SON, You, remember Christians in our lowly state,

for Your Mercy endures forever;

24. Through our LORD Jesus Christ’s Sacrificial Atonement, You, Heavenly Father continue to rescue us from our enemy, Satan, for Your Mercy endures forever;

25. You Graciously give food to all flesh, for Your Mercy endures forever.

26. Oh, I give thanks to You, my YAHWEH and EL ROI, for Your Mercy endures forever. Amen!

Thank You my YAHWEH and EL ROI, the GOD who Sees, the All-Seeing GOD for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 136:21-26 personalized NKJV).

****

Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church (Vienna, Winchester, VA, and Trenton, NJ)

Learn more at:

First Century Gospel Church:

www.FCGCHURCHES.org

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch

https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]


Keywords
foodgodsatanchristianisraelyahwehmercyunionenemyrescueservantheritagegiverememberfleshforeveratonementthanksendureseesgracioussacrificialbegotten sonel roiall-seeing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy