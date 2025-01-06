FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 136:21-26, Pt. 3-3, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20250104

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Oh, my Almighty Heavenly Father, YAHWEH and EL ROI, the GOD who Sees, the All-Seeing GOD! I am bound to give thanks to You, EL ROI always for my brethren beloved by my LORD Jesus Christ, because You, The Creator from the beginning, chose me for Salvation through Sanctification by the Spirit and belief in the Truth in 2 Thessalonians 2:13!

Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for granting me the Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD, and Savior Jesus Christ.

Also, thank You for my LORD’s Substitutionary and Sacrificial Atonement Death on Calvary’s Cross, and His Resurrection for all saints.

Thanksgiving to You, YAHWEH GOD for Your Enduring Mercy:

21. For You, YAHWEH and EL ROI, the GOD who Sees, the All-Seeing GOD gave the land of Bashan to Israel as a heritage, for Your Mercy endures forever;

22. A heritage to Israel Your servant, for Your Mercy endures forever.

23. Through our Union with Your Begotten SON, You, remember Christians in our lowly state,

for Your Mercy endures forever;

24. Through our LORD Jesus Christ’s Sacrificial Atonement, You, Heavenly Father continue to rescue us from our enemy, Satan, for Your Mercy endures forever;

25. You Graciously give food to all flesh, for Your Mercy endures forever.

26. Oh, I give thanks to You, my YAHWEH and EL ROI, for Your Mercy endures forever. Amen!

Thank You my YAHWEH and EL ROI, the GOD who Sees, the All-Seeing GOD for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 136:21-26 personalized NKJV).

