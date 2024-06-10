The biggest lie about food - dr Eric Berg

https://drericberg.com/

I’m sure you’ve heard that lard, butter, and red meat are bad for you, but what’s the truth? Find out about the biggest lie about food. 0:00 Introduction: The biggest lie about food 0:25 What is cholesterol? 0:44 What is saturated fat? 1:46 Dietary cholesterol 2:55 The truth about cholesterol Let's talk about the truth about saturated fat and cholesterol. Cholesterol is a type of fat made by the liver that's used to make cell membranes, hormones, and vitamin D. Saturated fat is a type of fat that stays solid at room temperature, while unsaturated fat is liquid at room temperature. Coconut oil is 87% saturated fat, and lard is 47% saturated fat. Dietary cholesterol has little effect on total cholesterol. Your body makes about 80% of your cholesterol. If you consume more cholesterol, your body will make less. If you consume less cholesterol, your body will make more. It's okay to consume steak, lard, and butter. Cholesterol is only bad when combined with things like sugar, smoking, trans fats, and seed oils.





Disclaimer: Dr. Eric Berg received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1988. His use of “doctor” or “Dr.” in relation to himself solely refers to that degree. Dr. Berg is a licensed chiropractor in Virginia, California, and Louisiana, but he no longer practices chiropractic in any state and does not see patients, so he can focus on educating people as a full-time activity, yet he maintains an active license. This video is for general informational purposes only. It should not be used to self-diagnose, and it is not a substitute for a medical exam, cure, treatment, diagnosis, prescription, or recommendation. It does not create a doctor-patient relationship between Dr. Berg and you. You should not make any change in your health regimen or diet before first consulting a physician and obtaining a medical exam, diagnosis, and recommendation. Always seek the advice of a physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

