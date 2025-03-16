BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Receiving Education from Higher Source, Many Opportunities to Share Love in the World, Use Your Will to Create, Disadvantages of Creating Groups, Learn to Be Brave
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
15 views • 1 month ago

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/BQG54ysKfJ0

20160227-1440 Using My Will To Love In The World


Cut:

00m54s - 12m54s


DIVINE TRUTH:

divinetruth.com

mary.divinetruth.com

godsway.net

event.divinetruth.com

donate.divinetruth.com

*************************


“YOU HAVE HUGE OPPORTUNITIES AHEAD OF YOU IF YOU HAVE A CONDITION OF LOVE THAT’S HIGHER THAN THE CONDITION OF THE WORLD.”

@ 04m04s

wisdomsimplerelationship with godsoul foodbe bravedivine love pathsoul conditiontrue spiritualitynew new agesoul healingsoul searchsoul developmentgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingsoul transformation with goddriven by truth not fearprecious child of godsoul awakeningi want to know everythingreincarnated jesus and mary magdalenechoice and free willeducated by godtrue unconditional lovecreating with lovelove changes world
