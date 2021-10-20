© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Clown Planet News (20 October, 2021): Supply Chain Crisis, Vax Track Patent, SF Censored
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • October 20, 2021
https://censortrack.org/case/sensus-fidelium
https://twitter.com/YoureAllDunces/status/1449791385876451329
https://nypost.com/2021/10/20/trump-biden-tied-in-potential-2024-election-faceoff-poll/?utm_medium=SocialFlow&;utm_campaign=SocialFlow&utm_source=NYPTwitter
https://nypost.com/2021/10/19/assistant-health-secretary-rachel-levine-is-first-transgender-four-star-officer/?utm_source=NYPTwitter&;utm_campaign=SocialFlow&utm_medium=SocialFlow
https://www.rt.com/usa/537637-supply-chain-covid-unvaccinated-biden/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/supply-chain-backlog-to-last-until-summer-of-next-year-despite-24-7-operating-hours-officials_4050167.html
https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1449450550886555657
https://theexpose.uk/2021/07/08/government-report-released-in-2019-proves-lockdown-was-implemented-to-meet-zero-carbon-targets-enshrined-in-law-not-because-of-covid-19/
https://web.archive.org/web/20210812151339/https://www.ukfires.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Absolute-Zero-online.pdf
https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1450625704715071491
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/healthy-16-year-old-boy-dies-during-online-class-after-second-pfizer-jab-vaers-database/
https://twitter.com/DeAngelisCorey/status/1450268441403871237
https://twitter.com/FreeStateNH/status/1450570687970693124
https://twitter.com/MattWalshBlog/status/1450177823088521216
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wANbA2XYVVc
https://www.biometricupdate.com/202103/utah-trials-get-groups-digital-id-in-mobile-drivers-license-pilot
https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1449422393810857988
https://twitter.com/unhealthytruth/status/1450594676994723842
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GAb79bn-c9Q
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s702QeIFG2s
https://nypost.com/2021/10/20/mom-in-uk-drives-her-suv-into-climate-protesters-blocking-road/?utm_campaign=SocialFlow&;utm_medium=SocialFlow&utm_source=NYPTwitter
https://summit.news/2021/10/19/former-surgeon-general-blames-unvaccinated-americans-for-death-of-colin-powell/
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/80993/remembering-the-genocider-colin.html?utm_source=dlvr.it&;utm_medium=twitter
https://caitlinjohnstone.substack.com/p/creator-of-worlds-most-effective
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/german-state-allows-food-stores-ban-unvaccinated
https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1450480448983941124
https://twitter.com/Kukicat7/status/1450851821216534528
https://rumble.com/vnyd97-public-employees-push-back.html
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/health/medical/dr-david-bauer-pfizer-vaccine-produces-fewer-key-antibodies/vi-AAKHPO1?ocid=st
https://www.jpost.com/health-and-wellness/coronavirus/antibody-levels-decrease-after-two-doses-of-pfizer-vaccine-study-681260
https://rumble.com/vny1wx-serious-antibody-drop-after-vaccine.html
https://rumble.com/vnxxen-is-the-delta-variant-spike-a-result-of-antibody-dependent-enhancement.html
https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachments/466130476650725377/899113107476086784/IMG_0674.JPEG
https://www.weforum.org/platforms/shaping-the-future-of-health-and-healthcare
https://theexpose.uk/2021/10/16/a-patent-issued-for-the-purpose-of-contact-tracing-all-vaccinated-humans-worldwide-wake-up-stupid-little-sheep-you-are-being-led-to-your-slaughter/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/facial-recognition-apps-home-quarantine-privacy-disaster-report
https://nypost.com/2021/10/19/remote-work-could-cost-nyc-100m-in-tax-revenues-comptroller/?utm_medium=SocialFlow&;utm_campaign=SocialFlow&utm_source=NYPTwitter
https://twitter.com/I7Bomb/status/1450203773721358341
https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1450853885359362050
https://www.vaticannews.va/en/vatican-city/news/2021-10/vatican-symposium-challenge-artificial-intelligence-society.html
https://www.vaticannews.va/en/church/news/2021-03/story-laudato-si-way-cross-gccm-iusve.html
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2052297521000883
https://thehighwire.com/editorial/americas-sanjay-gupta-moment-and-the-denial-of-early-covid-treatments/
https://twitter.com/elleprovocateur/status/1449364971557691394
https://nypost.com/2021/10/19/white-house-minimizes-supply-chain-crisis-as-tragedy-of-the-treadmill/?utm_campaign=SocialFlow&;utm_medium=SocialFlow&utm_source=NYPTwitter
https://nypost.com/2021/10/19/nyc-locals-sue-to-block-permanent-expanded-outdoor-dining/?utm_source=NYPTwitter&;utm_campaign=SocialFlow&utm_medium=SocialFlow
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dnx1LuECefI
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1450571191853453315
https://twitter.com/WhitlockJason/status/1450592522640764928
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/nhl-suspends-san-jose-sharks-player-21-games-submitting-fake-covid-vaccine-card
https://twitter.com/NBAonTNT/status/1450626417071308800
https://twitter.com/YoureAllDunces/status/1449791385876451329
https://nypost.com/2021/10/20/trump-biden-tied-in-potential-2024-election-faceoff-poll/?utm_medium=SocialFlow&;utm_campaign=SocialFlow&utm_source=NYPTwitter
https://nypost.com/2021/10/19/assistant-health-secretary-rachel-levine-is-first-transgender-four-star-officer/?utm_source=NYPTwitter&;utm_campaign=SocialFlow&utm_medium=SocialFlow
https://www.rt.com/usa/537637-supply-chain-covid-unvaccinated-biden/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/supply-chain-backlog-to-last-until-summer-of-next-year-despite-24-7-operating-hours-officials_4050167.html
https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1449450550886555657
https://theexpose.uk/2021/07/08/government-report-released-in-2019-proves-lockdown-was-implemented-to-meet-zero-carbon-targets-enshrined-in-law-not-because-of-covid-19/
https://web.archive.org/web/20210812151339/https://www.ukfires.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Absolute-Zero-online.pdf
https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1450625704715071491
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/healthy-16-year-old-boy-dies-during-online-class-after-second-pfizer-jab-vaers-database/
https://twitter.com/DeAngelisCorey/status/1450268441403871237
https://twitter.com/FreeStateNH/status/1450570687970693124
https://twitter.com/MattWalshBlog/status/1450177823088521216
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wANbA2XYVVc
https://www.biometricupdate.com/202103/utah-trials-get-groups-digital-id-in-mobile-drivers-license-pilot
https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1449422393810857988
https://twitter.com/unhealthytruth/status/1450594676994723842
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GAb79bn-c9Q
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s702QeIFG2s
https://nypost.com/2021/10/20/mom-in-uk-drives-her-suv-into-climate-protesters-blocking-road/?utm_campaign=SocialFlow&;utm_medium=SocialFlow&utm_source=NYPTwitter
https://summit.news/2021/10/19/former-surgeon-general-blames-unvaccinated-americans-for-death-of-colin-powell/
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/80993/remembering-the-genocider-colin.html?utm_source=dlvr.it&;utm_medium=twitter
https://caitlinjohnstone.substack.com/p/creator-of-worlds-most-effective
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/german-state-allows-food-stores-ban-unvaccinated
https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1450480448983941124
https://twitter.com/Kukicat7/status/1450851821216534528
https://rumble.com/vnyd97-public-employees-push-back.html
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/health/medical/dr-david-bauer-pfizer-vaccine-produces-fewer-key-antibodies/vi-AAKHPO1?ocid=st
https://www.jpost.com/health-and-wellness/coronavirus/antibody-levels-decrease-after-two-doses-of-pfizer-vaccine-study-681260
https://rumble.com/vny1wx-serious-antibody-drop-after-vaccine.html
https://rumble.com/vnxxen-is-the-delta-variant-spike-a-result-of-antibody-dependent-enhancement.html
https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachments/466130476650725377/899113107476086784/IMG_0674.JPEG
https://www.weforum.org/platforms/shaping-the-future-of-health-and-healthcare
https://theexpose.uk/2021/10/16/a-patent-issued-for-the-purpose-of-contact-tracing-all-vaccinated-humans-worldwide-wake-up-stupid-little-sheep-you-are-being-led-to-your-slaughter/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/facial-recognition-apps-home-quarantine-privacy-disaster-report
https://nypost.com/2021/10/19/remote-work-could-cost-nyc-100m-in-tax-revenues-comptroller/?utm_medium=SocialFlow&;utm_campaign=SocialFlow&utm_source=NYPTwitter
https://twitter.com/I7Bomb/status/1450203773721358341
https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1450853885359362050
https://www.vaticannews.va/en/vatican-city/news/2021-10/vatican-symposium-challenge-artificial-intelligence-society.html
https://www.vaticannews.va/en/church/news/2021-03/story-laudato-si-way-cross-gccm-iusve.html
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2052297521000883
https://thehighwire.com/editorial/americas-sanjay-gupta-moment-and-the-denial-of-early-covid-treatments/
https://twitter.com/elleprovocateur/status/1449364971557691394
https://nypost.com/2021/10/19/white-house-minimizes-supply-chain-crisis-as-tragedy-of-the-treadmill/?utm_campaign=SocialFlow&;utm_medium=SocialFlow&utm_source=NYPTwitter
https://nypost.com/2021/10/19/nyc-locals-sue-to-block-permanent-expanded-outdoor-dining/?utm_source=NYPTwitter&;utm_campaign=SocialFlow&utm_medium=SocialFlow
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dnx1LuECefI
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1450571191853453315
https://twitter.com/WhitlockJason/status/1450592522640764928
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/nhl-suspends-san-jose-sharks-player-21-games-submitting-fake-covid-vaccine-card
https://twitter.com/NBAonTNT/status/1450626417071308800
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.