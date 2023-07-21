Create New Account
Glenn THIS Hunter Biden IRS news should be EVERYWHERE
Glenn Beck


July 20, 2023


Glenn reviews the testimony of two IRS whistleblowers — including one gay Democrat — who told the House Oversight Committee that President Biden's Department of Justice interfered in their investigation into Hunter Biden. The whistleblowers, Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, laid out Hunter's foreign business money trail, described an environment of fear among the investigators, and claimed even Biden's presidential transition team was tipped off. Glenn wants to know, "who's running things" at the DOJ and is it time to impeach Attorney General Merrick Garland?


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4OXqut_Yg6w

Keywords
dojhunter bidenattorney generalimpeachhouse oversight committeeglenn beckmerrick garlandfollow the moneygay democratirs whistleblowersgary shapleyinvestigation interferencejoseph zieglerpresidential transition team

