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TASA - Aug 23, 2021 - 14) Continental Marshal Mission Statement 2.0 Released - Justice Anna Webinar
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20 views • September 06, 2021
The mission statement 1.0 was always there but was not given to the Marshal members by previous Marshal administration. The second version was released with more clarity answering most questions might have. There is a new test battery of 400 questions for Marshal members has been released as well, hence making sure the Marshal members know their mission very well when they go into the field. Marshal members they will risk their lives, therefore, it's important they know what they are doing. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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