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#658: The Nudge Unit
Macroaggressions
Macroaggressions
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In the U.K., the government developed a group tasked with “dreaming up psychological tricks to alter our behaviour” without the people being aware of it. The Behavioural Insights Team, known unofficially as the “Nudge Unit”, set the narrative for the COVID-19 fiasco. They were the team behind the infamous slogan, “Stay Home, Protect the NHS, Save Lives”, which was astroturfed into existence at the behest of 10 Downing.


Thirty years earlier, Hollywood also “nudged” a generation of people to consume endlessly, seek disposable relationships, and build nothing during their time on Earth. The apathy of the Seinfeld characters towards premarital commitments prepped a generation to become very comfortable, lonely, and sterile civilization. Social engineers seeking to lower population rates have used television to adjust cultural norms and change behaviors without anyone noticing.


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Keywords
culturepsyopspsychological operationcharlie robinsonseinfeldnudge unit
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