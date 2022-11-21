Create New Account
WEEK 4 (6 lbs and counting): Loosing 50 lbs in 50 weeks with Chlorine Dioxide and other Molecular Medicines
Published 7 days ago

Molecular Molecules are great for health and well being. However, you can also use them as a help when you are trying to curb your appetite for non-nutritious food and other addictive chemicals. I've known this for some time but I have never applied it like I am doing now. I have a goal to loose 50 pounds over the next 12 months through better diet, exercise, rest, nutrition AND USING MOLECULAR MEDICINES LIKE CHLORINE DIOXIDE, HYDROGEN, ELECTRICALLY EXPANDED WATER, HYPOCHLOROUS ACID, and possibly even some DIMETHYL SULFOXIDE. To share this personal quest weight loss is pretty embarrassing (Especially if I fall flat on my face with the goal). However, I know that my experience will help others to understand how these molecules can safely work in the body and how they can help others as well. With each weekly video I will teach about what Molecular Medicine I am taking as a supplement, how much I am taking and give an update on my progress and experience.


Health and Wellbeing can be inexpensive and accessible to all, if they are willing to learn, test it out and "prove all things" so that they can "hold fast to that which is good".


As always, all of my information is FREE. See below for more info:


Free Ebooks on Molecular Medicines (like chlorine dioxide) Downloadable at this Link:  https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/


My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1


My Mewe Group - Chlorine Dioxide Truth:  https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth


My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth


My Gab Group: https://gab.com/StoneMolecular

