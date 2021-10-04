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Denver Policeman Crippled after Taking P̲f̲i̲z̲e̲r̲ Shot as Condition for Employment - (COVID)
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220 views • October 04, 2021
Police and Others Being threatened / Coerced / tricked into committing (𝘴𝘭𝘰𝘸) euthanasia .| . 𝗬𝗼𝘂 𝗰𝗮𝗻’𝘁 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸 𝘄𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘁𝗼𝗼 𝘀𝗶𝗰𝗸 𝗼𝗿 𝗗𝗘𝗔𝗗 𝗲𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿
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