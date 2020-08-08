I am a Spirit of Divine Love Subliminal (With Affirmations)

I hope you enjoy this subliminal video with its affirmations/messages! Results vary between each person. This subliminal is to help fill you own cup with love, to be in high energy for manifestation, or to let go in order to receive what you already have. This planet/Earth/Gaia is rising and that requires everyone to become their own best version of a spiritual being that embodies love!



The advice I will give is to practice meditation (Mindfulness), clear any limiting subconscious beliefs or perceptions on yourself, and practice the art of surrendering/letting go of the outcome to the universe, (or whatever God,Source, Infinity, and/or Creator you believe in). Finally the key is to live in the results you wish, as if it is already here now.



I am a Spirit of Divine Love Subliminal Affirmations



I am a spirit of divine love.

Divine love is my experience of my existence.

Peace is my experience of my existence.

Grace is my experience of my existence.

Love is my experience of my existence.

Compassion is my experience of my existence.

Joy is my experience of my existence.

I am divine love.

I am serenity.

I emanate unconditional love.

I emanate unconditional divine love.

I emanate unconditional divine love to all.

I emanate unconditional divine love to everything.

I emanate unconditional love to everyone.

I radiate divine love to everyone.

I emanate compassion.

I only feel and express love.

I only feel and express love to everyone I meet.

I emanate forgiveness.

I emanate forgiveness to all.

I radiate divine love to the world.

I radiate divine love into the earth.

I emanate divine love into the earth.

I emanate divine love to the universe.

I radiate forgiveness.

I emanate forgiveness.

I forgive myself.

I will always forgive myself.

I radiate unconditional love.

I radiate unconditional divine love.

I radiate unconditional divine love to all.

I radiate unconditional divine love to everything.

I radiate unconditional love to everyone.

I am love.

I am gratitude.

I am grace.

I am compassion.

I radiate compassion.

I forgive myself.

I will always forgive myself.

I nurture everyone with divine love.

I forgive everyone with divine love.

Love emanates from my heart all the time.

Love is always available to me.

I receive divine love from all sources.

I receive divine love from all places.

I receive divine love from all people.

I only allow love and divine love into my soul.

I only allow love and divine love into my spirit.

I am always positive.

I am so grateful for everything.

I have so much to be grateful for.

I am so grateful for everyone in my life.

I always think positive thoughts.

I always think loving thoughts.

I radiate kind thoughts to others.

I emanate kind thoughts to others.

I expect the best.

I only have love to give.

I only divine love to give.

The best gift I can give is divine love.

I give divine love to the whole world, universe, and source.

I receive the best.

I know I am always positive.

I am a optimistic thinker.

I am a positive thinker.

I choose to be positive.

I choose to be love.

I choose to be Joy.

I choose to be divine love.

My heart feels unconditional love.

My heart feels unconditional divine love.

My heart feels appreciation.

My heart feels gratitude.

My heart feels unconditional divine love to all.

My heart feels unconditional divine love to everything.

My heart feels unconditional love to everyone.

I feel divine love in my heart all of the time.

I feel pure love in my heart all of the time.

I feel divine love in my soul all of the time.

I feel pure love in my soul all of the time.

I feel divine love in my spirit all of the time.

I feel pure love in my spirit all of the time.

My heart and mind are united in divine love.

My heart and mind are united in love.

My heart and mind are complete in divine love.

My heart and mind are complete in love.

I choose to be positive at all times.

I choose to be loving at all times.

I forgive myself.

I will always forgive myself.

There is a positive, love, and divine love in every experience and event.

I can only be divine love.

I can only be love.

My own divine love is self fulfilling.

My own love is self fulfilling.

I feel unconditional love.

I feel serenity.

I feel peace.

I feel unconditional divine love.

I feel unconditional divine love to all.

I feel unconditional divine love to everything.

I feel unconditional love to everyone.

I love with no attachments.

I love with no conditions.

I love unconditionally.

I love unconditionally with no conditions.

I release all judgement. I only give and share divine love.

I release all judgement.

I release all attachments.



+ Many more but i cant fit into the this description box!



Image Link: Photo by Sena Varte from Pexels