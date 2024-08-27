THE "HEARTLESS" VACCINE ADDITIVE WE ALL MISSED - TROMETHAMINE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE LAST MISSING PIECE IS "CHEMICAL" AFTER ALL
Ingredients Pfizer - https://labeling.pfizer.com/ShowLabeling.aspx?id=17967
Ingredients Moderna - https://www.fda.gov/media/144637/download
Ingredients Mpox - https://www.fda.gov/media/131078/download
My videos from Aug/23
Danish Study - https://old.bitchute.com/video/cXCpkNmkRLfu/
Swiss Study - https://old.bitchute.com/video/rNJHR516INpm/
Myocarditis - https://old.bitchute.com/video/sUmyBIgDSyI2/
Autopsy - https://old.bitchute.com/video/cPPSsng4IUm9/
STUDIES -
Calcium Autophagy - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34440894/
Tris Buffer/Calcium - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8874311/
Cell Injury, Adaptation and Death MIT/Harvard Power-point - https://ocw.mit.edu/courses/hst-035-principle-and-practice-of-human-pathology-spring-2003/5d9fc831490924cbf1c6daa3a4f26d9d_cellinjury_2003.pdf
Cytosolic Free Calcium and Myocardial Cell Injury
https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-1-4899-2551-0_38
Rat Embryo Tris Study - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36341880/
THAM package insert (Pfizer) - https://www.drugs.com/pro/tham.html
Guidelines for the Treatment of
Acidaemia with THAM - https://emcrit.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/08/THAM-Monograph.pdf
Vasospasm - https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/24825-vasospasm
