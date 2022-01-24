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Guest on CNN: "We built five years of coverage on Trump on Russia, Covid and democracy
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151 views • January 24, 2022
Guest on CNN:
"We built five years of coverage on Trump on Russia, Covid and democracy. The President at his press conference invites Russia to invade the Ukraine, we got more deaths under Biden than Trump, and now have the President and Vice President question the legitimacy of the 2022 election. Are we any better off on these three issues that we crucified Trump over....this is a disaster."
We are winning the narrative Patriots!
Even CNN is dropping red pills
"We built five years of coverage on Trump on Russia, Covid and democracy. The President at his press conference invites Russia to invade the Ukraine, we got more deaths under Biden than Trump, and now have the President and Vice President question the legitimacy of the 2022 election. Are we any better off on these three issues that we crucified Trump over....this is a disaster."
We are winning the narrative Patriots!
Even CNN is dropping red pills
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