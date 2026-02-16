BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Silent Hill 2 (2001, Playstation 2), Director's Cut Bonus Scenario
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 1 day ago

After the initial release, Konami later relased a "Director's Cut" edition of Silent Hill 2. It features a small bonus scenario where play Maria. It is set shortly before she meets James in the main game. The scenario was included in the Xbox and PC ports of Silent Hill 2, which are not labeled "Director's Cut".

Silent Hill 2 is an action-adventure and survival horror game developed and published by Konami. It was also released for Xbox and PC.

Silent Hill 2 has its own story and does no continue the story of the first game. Instead of Harry Mason, you play James Sunderland, a seemingly normal man, who has come to Silent Hill in search of his wife, Mary. Some time ago, James received a letter by Mary, despite the fact that Mary died of a disease three years earlier. The letter tells him that she's in Silent Hill, where they've been before, and that she's waiting in their "special place". James has decided to search Silent Hill for Mary and get to the bottom of this.

You can run, strafe, examine and use objects, block and attack with melee weapons or firearms. As in the first game, the environment outside buildings is shrouded in fog, and you have a radio with you that will emit static noise whenever a monster is near. There is also the switch between the normal world and the warped other world as in the first game. At the beginning of the game, you can choose separate levels of difficulty for combat and puzzles.

Keywords
silent hillkonamiplaystation 2survival horroraction-adventure
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Smuggling networks exploit unsecured Northern U.S. Border as indictments mount

Smuggling networks exploit unsecured Northern U.S. Border as indictments mount

Lance D Johnson
Meta plots facial recognition for smart glasses amid political tumult

Meta plots facial recognition for smart glasses amid political tumult

Willow Tohi
Echoes of Resistance: Exposing Zionism and the brutal truth behind Israel&#8217;s colonial project

Echoes of Resistance: Exposing Zionism and the brutal truth behind Israel’s colonial project

Kevin Hughes
Trump says kidnappers of Savannah Guthrie&#8217;s mother could face death penalty

Trump says kidnappers of Savannah Guthrie’s mother could face death penalty

Laura Harris
Obama walks back extraterrestrial claims after sparking UFO frenzy

Obama walks back extraterrestrial claims after sparking UFO frenzy

Patrick Lewis
Calcium-ion battery breakthrough offers sustainable alternative to lithium

Calcium-ion battery breakthrough offers sustainable alternative to lithium

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy