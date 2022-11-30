People of the NFSC Speak Out Not Only for Their Fellow Chinese but Also for the American People

https://gnews.org/articles/544459
Summary：11/28/2022 SAY NO TO EVIL: We, the people of the NFSC, are the only Chinese standing on the streets of America in history, not only speak up for our Chinese fellows but also for the American people.
