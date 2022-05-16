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How Cultivators Help Farmers With Their Crop #shorts
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100 views • May 16, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/EtCUnPITRg0
What is a cultivator and what does it do?
Eric Galladt, a professor of Weed Ecology at University of Maine, explains what a cultivator does and how farmers can benefit from using it.
Weeds, as you know, pose a lot of problems for farmers and gardeners everywhere. However, pulling every single one can be a literal pain and waste of time.
A cultivator, according to Eric, can deal with the pesky weeds and leave the actual crops you want in your farm plot/garden. This machine can definitely save you time and energy! 🌾
Would you invest in a cultivator? Let us know in the comments!
https://www.youtube.com/embed/EtCUnPITRg0
What is a cultivator and what does it do?
Eric Galladt, a professor of Weed Ecology at University of Maine, explains what a cultivator does and how farmers can benefit from using it.
Weeds, as you know, pose a lot of problems for farmers and gardeners everywhere. However, pulling every single one can be a literal pain and waste of time.
A cultivator, according to Eric, can deal with the pesky weeds and leave the actual crops you want in your farm plot/garden. This machine can definitely save you time and energy! 🌾
Would you invest in a cultivator? Let us know in the comments!
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