ANNA PEREZ:: NOT THIS AGAIN
Leona Wind
ANNA PEREZ:Pointing out that the Israeli government is not trustworthy is like a death sentence right now. So many Americans are falling for the same psyop that the military industrial complex has been using for years to manipulate us into going to war. When will America learn?

