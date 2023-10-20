ANNA PEREZ:: NOT THIS AGAIN

ANNA PEREZ:Pointing out that the Israeli government is not trustworthy is like a death sentence right now. So many Americans are falling for the same psyop that the military industrial complex has been using for years to manipulate us into going to war. When will America learn?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.