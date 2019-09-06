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ANTIFA Shuts Down Fire Department Putting Entire City At Risk
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15 views • September 06, 2019
A volunteer fire department has now been shut down after they refused to get rid of one fire fighter that happens to be a Proud Boy. Enrique Tarrio joins Owen to discuss the persecution of those that simply stand for American values.
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