LAX Los Angeles Airport Paging: "TRUMP WON, YOU KNOW IT" !!!!

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Sound on!
A phenomenon sweeping the nation is “Trump Won.”
We definitely need more of this. Nothing makes the elites more uncomfortable than stuff like this. Elites hate being publicly mocked and humiliated more than anything else. "They wont be able to walk down the street."
It’s their number one “Kryptonite.” So, keep this stuff up. It’s working.