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Alex Jones is going to Prison!
stopthepirates
stopthepirates
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269 views • August 04, 2022

https://stopthepirates.blogspot.com/
Undertaking the steps for dealing with a commercial presentment/offer, i.e. “presentment,” is predicated on the following events having occurred prior to commencing the steps outlined herewith. These prior events are:
A. You have “captured your straw man” by filing a UCC-1 Financing Statement with the real, biological being, indicated by name in upper- and lower-case letters, as the Secured Party and your “nom de guerre” or corporate franchise, indicated by all capital letters, filed is the DEBTOR.
B. You have likewise filed a Security Agreement in the Commercial Registry, either on the original UCC-1 or a subsequent UCC Change Statement (a “UCC-3” in Washington), in which the DEBTOR has indemnified the Secured Party by pledging all of DEBTOR’S property as collateral against any kind of loss or harm that should accrue to the Secured Party as the result of any transmitting utility activities of DEBTOR. Such loss or harm would occur, for instance, if the DEBTOR, and thereby the Secured Party on whose behalf DEBTOR functions in commerce as a transmitting utility and for which Secured Party signs as the accommodating party, is fined, charged, or imprisoned by some commercial presentment having been issued against the DEBTOR which the system deems to have been dishonored.

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infowarsalexjonesendgameprisonjan6
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