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THE MICHAEL COHEN SCANDAL
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11 views • July 18, 2021
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The mainstream media is openly celebrating the legal downfall of President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort and his former lawyer Michael Cohen - in hopes that this will 'finally' take down the President of the United States. Stefan Molyneux breaks down the Michael Cohen allegations, the impact this could have on President Donald Trump, and what this means for the rule of law moving forward.
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https://www.wsj.com/articles/trumps-stormy-history-the-seven-year-battle-between-the-president-and-the-porn-star-1521561532
https://www.breitbart.com/2016-presidential-race/2018/08/22/former-clinton-pollster-hillary-clinton-broke-campaign-finance-laws-not-donald-trump/
https://therightscoop.com/former-fec-chairman-tells-mark-levin-why-stormy-daniels-hush-money-cannot-be-an-in-kind-campaign-contribution/
https://www.npr.org/sections/alltechconsidered/2017/11/16/564542100/how-disinformation-and-distortions-on-social-media-affected-elections-worldwide
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/08/21/michael-cohen-plea-agreement-six-counts-valid-one-count-possibly-invalid-one-count-ridiculous-guess-where-the-media-focus/
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/07/05/us/politics/michael-cohen-lanny-davis.html
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/07/06/michael-cohen-hires-former-clinton-lawyer-lanny-davis.html
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/alan-dershowitz-michael-cohens-guilty-plea-not-nearly-as-deadly-lethal-for-trump-as-many-suspect
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
The mainstream media is openly celebrating the legal downfall of President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort and his former lawyer Michael Cohen - in hopes that this will 'finally' take down the President of the United States. Stefan Molyneux breaks down the Michael Cohen allegations, the impact this could have on President Donald Trump, and what this means for the rule of law moving forward.
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
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Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
https://www.wsj.com/articles/trumps-stormy-history-the-seven-year-battle-between-the-president-and-the-porn-star-1521561532
https://www.breitbart.com/2016-presidential-race/2018/08/22/former-clinton-pollster-hillary-clinton-broke-campaign-finance-laws-not-donald-trump/
https://therightscoop.com/former-fec-chairman-tells-mark-levin-why-stormy-daniels-hush-money-cannot-be-an-in-kind-campaign-contribution/
https://www.npr.org/sections/alltechconsidered/2017/11/16/564542100/how-disinformation-and-distortions-on-social-media-affected-elections-worldwide
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/08/21/michael-cohen-plea-agreement-six-counts-valid-one-count-possibly-invalid-one-count-ridiculous-guess-where-the-media-focus/
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/07/05/us/politics/michael-cohen-lanny-davis.html
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/07/06/michael-cohen-hires-former-clinton-lawyer-lanny-davis.html
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/alan-dershowitz-michael-cohens-guilty-plea-not-nearly-as-deadly-lethal-for-trump-as-many-suspect
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