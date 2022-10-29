Chere Pepper - "Jesus and My Gun" Singer/Songwriter

Chere Pepper is a prolific songwriter and a Grammy considered Nashville recording artist. She has been playing and singing since she was 5 years old! She has released 10 solo projects and is known for her 2016 release “Jesus and My Gun”! She has a natural gifting and anointing for writing and playing! She loves this country and Jesus! She speaks out for truth and uses her music to touch hearts, lives, and encourage others to seek truth and find hope in Jesus! She joined us to share her music and her story!
Contact her through her website: http://www.cherepepper.com/
Contact us at: [email protected]
Mail to: PO Box 924, McHenry, IL 60050
Stay Informed 📰 – Text B4A to 22828
Sponsors for Today’s Video:
Esther’s Timeless Beauty Pack - https://b4a.mymfinity.com/
Dr. Mark Sherwood - www.sherwood.tv/B4A/
Collagen Elixir - https://getstarted.isagenix.com/5HDE68T9V004
Kirk Elliott PhD - https://kirkelliottphd.com/b4a/
Holy Hydrogen - Promo Code B4A https://www.holyhydrogen.com
Website Design/Hosting Blaze Team - Mention ‘Tania’ - https://blaze.team/
Curativa Bay - Promo Code B4A https://www.curativabay.com
Nature Reigns - Promo Code B4A www.naturereigns.com
MyPillow - https://www.mypillow.com/b4a
Dr Stella - Promo Code B4A https://drstellamd.com/
---------------------------------
SUPPORT 💲us so that we can CONTINUE to bring you this amazing CONTENT! https://beautyforashes.tv/how-to-donate/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.