Chere Pepper - "Jesus and My Gun" Singer/Songwriter

Chere Pepper is a prolific songwriter and a Grammy considered Nashville recording artist. She has been playing and singing since she was 5 years old! She has released 10 solo projects and is known for her 2016 release “Jesus and My Gun”! She has a natural gifting and anointing for writing and playing! She loves this country and Jesus! She speaks out for truth and uses her music to touch hearts, lives, and encourage others to seek truth and find hope in Jesus! She joined us to share her music and her story!

